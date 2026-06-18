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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Liz Schuler

Obama library unveiling, domestic impact of the Iran War, protecting labor unions, and more
Norman Eisen's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Liz Shuler's avatar
Norman Eisen, April Ryan, and Liz Shuler
Jun 18, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Liz Shuler, President of the AFL–CIO! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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