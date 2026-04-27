The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians ft. Randi Weingarten

Shooting at the WHCD, May Day of Action, and more!
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Randi Weingarten's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, Randi Weingarten, and The Contrarian
Apr 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Randi Weingarten! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture