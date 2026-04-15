How on-brand for the federal government to announce that U.S. birth rates are falling — just as The Testaments, the long-awaited sequel to The Handmaids Tale, dropped on Hulu last week. In the fictional nation of Gilead, first envisioned by Margaret Atwood in her 1985 dystopian novel and expanded on screen for nearly a decade now, declining fertility ca…
Steyer is my choice. He checks all the boxes. And he can win. That’s what matters here. Democrats still haven’t learned that winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.
His 5 Rights Platform:
The Right to Clean Air and Clean Water: Everyone deserves to breathe fresh air and drink clean water, free from industrial poisons.
The Right to Learn: Protection of the right to a free, quality, public education, from preschool through college and skills training.
The Right to a Living Wage: Ensuring all workers earn enough to support themselves and their families.
The Right to Health Care: Guaranteeing access to quality, affordable healthcare.
The Right to an Equal Vote: Ensuring that every citizen has an equal voice in our democracy