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Patricia Gallery's avatar
Patricia Gallery
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Steyer is my choice. He checks all the boxes. And he can win. That’s what matters here. Democrats still haven’t learned that winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.

His 5 Rights Platform:

The Right to Clean Air and Clean Water: Everyone deserves to breathe fresh air and drink clean water, free from industrial poisons.

The Right to Learn: Protection of the right to a free, quality, public education, from preschool through college and skills training.

The Right to a Living Wage: Ensuring all workers earn enough to support themselves and their families.

The Right to Health Care: Guaranteeing access to quality, affordable healthcare.

The Right to an Equal Vote: Ensuring that every citizen has an equal voice in our democracy

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