What the Polls Tell Us about Iran, California & the Midterms

Jen and Norm spoke with pollster G. Elliott Morris who writes the substack Strength in Numbers, a valuable resource with Eliott’s own polling plus analysis of other polls in the news cycle.

The trio discussed Trump’s war in Iran and how Americans are feeling about the ceasefire deal that was signed, the polling around California’s next governor after former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s resignation from Congress, and the likelihood of a blue wave during the Midterms.