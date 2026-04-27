Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, April 27Tech bros fight it out in court, thank the Supreme Court for gutting clean power, does anyone care about entertainment anymore?, Talking Feds, The Movement, & moreThe ContrarianApr 27, 2026197225ShareEvery Day Should Be Earth DayCulture & SportsThe Moneyball Mindset Is Ruining SportsThe Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Pablo Torre·Apr 27[VIDEO] First things first, congratulations to Pablo Torre Finds Out for winning the Webby Award for Best Sports Podcast! Much deserved.Read full storyMedia CenterKash CrashThe Contrarian and Harry Litman·Apr 27Read full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Apr 27Read full storySubscribe197225Share
If the Crooked Court hadn't thrown 2000 to Bush instead of Gore...
We wouldn't have gone into Iraq.
We would have started addressing climate change in 2001.
We might not have gotten mired in Afghanistan for twenty years.
We might not have had the Great Recession.
The Crooked Court has screwed us over in many ways.
Corporations over people.
Corporations ARE people.
Money is speech.
Presidents can do whatever they want with impunity, at least until the next Dem is elected.
Excellent column by Jen Rubin this morning. Common sense excellent points. A must read!
As far as AI, let them fight it out in court. Neither one of the tech bros deserve to get rich off it.