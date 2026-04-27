The Contrarian

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
3h

If the Crooked Court hadn't thrown 2000 to Bush instead of Gore...

We wouldn't have gone into Iraq.

We would have started addressing climate change in 2001.

We might not have gotten mired in Afghanistan for twenty years.

We might not have had the Great Recession.

The Crooked Court has screwed us over in many ways.

Corporations over people.

Corporations ARE people.

Money is speech.

Presidents can do whatever they want with impunity, at least until the next Dem is elected.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Excellent column by Jen Rubin this morning. Common sense excellent points. A must read!

As far as AI, let them fight it out in court. Neither one of the tech bros deserve to get rich off it.

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