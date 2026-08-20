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Paul Sammon's avatar
Paul Sammon
4h

I hate the mix of religion - any - with public education. In CA, the curriculum covers the major faith groups, as part of being aware, and hopefully empathetic and accepting of those with other religions of their own.

If Texans want the bible taught in their schools, that’s their choice and their problem. Don’t try THAT here in California schools. What could possibly go wrong!

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