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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Adam Klasfeld, All Rise News

Update on Contrarian-supported legal cases, what’s up with Natalie Harp’s security clearance?, and data centers vs. Americans
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Norman Eisen, The Contrarian, and Adam Klasfeld
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Adam Klasfeld, Editor in Chief of All Rise News! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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