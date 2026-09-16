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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Simon Rosenberg

Trump flailing in the polls, the Trump Administration sides with oligarchs over the people, and election protection efforts across 50 states
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Jennifer Rubin, Simon Rosenberg, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Simon Rosenberg, head of Hopium Chronicles on Substack! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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