Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Katie Phang, independent journalist and legal scholar! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians featuring Katie Phang
In defense of canoeist Davey Hearn, updates on Katie’s case against Todd Blanche, and Contrarians speak out against Paramount-Warner Bros. merger
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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