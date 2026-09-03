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Coffee with Contrarians featuring Katie Phang

In defense of canoeist Davey Hearn, updates on Katie’s case against Todd Blanche, and Contrarians speak out against Paramount-Warner Bros. merger
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Norman Eisen, Katie Phang, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Katie Phang, independent journalist and legal scholar! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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