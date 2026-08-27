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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Jonathan Barry-Blocker and April Ryan

Trump’s tantrum over the Kennedy Center, more Contrarian court battles, and reinforcing the right to vote at the March on Washington
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Norman Eisen, April Ryan, Jonathan Barry-Blocker, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guests April Ryan, host of The Tea, and Jonathan Barry-Blocker, senior policy counsel at Democracy Defenders Action! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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