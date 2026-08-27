Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guests April Ryan, host of The Tea, and Jonathan Barry-Blocker, senior policy counsel at Democracy Defenders Action! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Jonathan Barry-Blocker and April Ryan
Trump’s tantrum over the Kennedy Center, more Contrarian court battles, and reinforcing the right to vote at the March on Washington
∙ Paid
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
Recent Posts