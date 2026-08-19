Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest former Senator Doug Jones, candidate for governor in Alabama! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Doug Jones, Alabama Gubernatorial Candidate
Alabama governor’s race, how the pre-Todd Blanche DOJ operated, and voters want answers about data centers
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.