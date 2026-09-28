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The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance, Legal Scholar
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance, Legal Scholar

SCOTUS and the SAVE Act, another Kennedy Center Whistleblower, and a corruption scandal in Maine
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Joyce Vance's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Joyce Vance, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Joyce Vance, legal scholar and author of Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance . We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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