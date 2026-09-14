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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance, Legal Scholar

Kennedy Center at risk of closing, Democrats start pushing back, and Kash Patel on the Hill this week
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Jennifer Rubin, Joyce Vance, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Joyce Vance, author of Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance on Substack! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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