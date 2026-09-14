Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Joyce Vance, author of Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance on Substack! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance, Legal Scholar
Kennedy Center at risk of closing, Democrats start pushing back, and Kash Patel on the Hill this week
∙ Paid
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
Recent Posts