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Coffee with Contrarians: Jen Rubin Returns!

Jen is back on Coffee!, Trump’s war on history and truth, and the Trumppalooza convention in Dallas
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Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, April Ryan, and The Contrarian
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