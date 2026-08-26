Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Juan Proaño, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Juan Proaño, CEO of LULAC
Dolly Parton’s life and legacy, real life impacts of the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger, and March on Washington preview
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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