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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Juan Proaño

ICE's human rights abuses escalate, the Latino vote should not be underestimated, and Todd Blanche is already a rubber stamp for Trump
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Tim Dickinson, Juan Proaño, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with host Tim Dickinson and special guest Juan Proaño, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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