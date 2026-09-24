The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ben Wikler, Political Organizer
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ben Wikler, Political Organizer

Judge blocks Trump’s press ban, top races to watch in November, and data centers in the election landscape
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Ben Wikler's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Ben Wikler, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Ben Wikler, political organizer and former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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