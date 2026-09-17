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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Adam Klasfeld, All Rise News

Another Kennedy Center filing, how Congress should legislate on AI, and ongoing Epstein Files investigations from Katie Phang and Ron Wyden
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Jennifer Rubin, Adam Klasfeld, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Adam Klasfeld. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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