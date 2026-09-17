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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Adam Klasfeld, All Rise News
Another Kennedy Center filing, how Congress should legislate on AI, and ongoing Epstein Files investigations from Katie Phang and Ron Wyden
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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