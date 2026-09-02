Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers
George Clooney joins the anti-Paramount-Warner Bros. merger club, the ongoing Target boycott, and a new American Federation of Teachers survey reveals the profession is struggling as a whole
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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