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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers

George Clooney joins the anti-Paramount-Warner Bros. merger club, the ongoing Target boycott, and a new American Federation of Teachers survey reveals the profession is struggling as a whole
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Norman Eisen, Randi Weingarten, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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