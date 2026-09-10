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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Jim Acosta

Trump-Palooza night one recap, the importance of early voting, and the destruction of 60 Minutes
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Jennifer Rubin, Jim Acosta, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Jim Acosta, Host of the Jim Acosta Show! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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