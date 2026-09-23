The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Tom Malinowski, Former Diplomat
0:00
-28:24

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians ft. Tom Malinowski, Former Diplomat

Trump at the UN, the cost of the Iran war, and why we must vote early in 2026
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Tom Malinowski's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, Tom Malinowski, and The Contrarian
∙ Paid

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Tom Malinowski, Former New Jersey Congressman and Diplomat. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture