The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Amb. Rufus Gifford
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Amb. Rufus Gifford

The erosion of global trust, another Senate race roundup, and Contrarian legal wins!
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Norman Eisen, Rufus Gifford, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest former Ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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