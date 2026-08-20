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KathrynW's avatar
KathrynW
2h

I love when you guys offer these actionable options!

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Nina Simmonds's avatar
Nina Simmonds
2h

I have a heart pacemaker. If one of those murderous ICE creeps touches me with those electric gloves, I will be dead before I hit the ground.

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