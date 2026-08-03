Evening Roundup, August 3
Blanche fails Epstein survivors...again, Sen. Whitehouse talks Trump failures, Medicare prescription costs, Dr. Fauci's hearing was a disgrace, and more
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Join us LIVE Wednesday at 9:15am ET with special guest Simon Rosenberg!
Tonight and tomorrow voters and Democratic colleagues must continue to hammer Republican Senators who need to be seen as supporting women's issues, to vote against Todd Blanche. In truth every senator should vote No to his confirmation because of his of his ethical failures. But if that's not enough of an issue to attract voters and senators, they must vote on his lack of qualification because of his absence of any ethical sensitivity at all.
The Fauci hearing was nothing but a sh******. A total waste of time and taxpayer money. They could have done something way more constructive. A vote on daylight savings time would have been better.
Lots of great news columns today Contrarians. Keep them coming!!