Paid Leave and Healthcare for Me, Not for Thee
Welcome to August and the kickoff to Month Three of Sen. Mitch “MIA” McConnell’s taxpayer-funded medical leave. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently wrote a letter demanding that McConnell make a public address or issue his immediate resignation. The hypocrisy in collecting a paycheck since June 14, the last date McConnell showed up at work, makes one th…
When the Snake Oil Runs Out (Or Causes Explosive Diarrhea)
Complex systems have certain things in common, when they’re stable-ish. The human body, the economy, and the global climate each produce “emergent effects”—the more-than-the-sum-of-their-parts phenomena (consciousness, weather, culture) that make the universe feel like something beyond a giant bag of atoms. Because they happen out of the alchemy of many…
Trump's Rare Feat in Iran
The Trump administration recently achieved a rare feat: It announced an international deal that virtually everyone, Democrats and Republicans, hates. The deal, signed on July 22 by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, would give Saudi Arabia American technology to build nuclear power plants and, reportedly, to enrich uranium on its own soil.
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