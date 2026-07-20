When I was district attorney of Westchester County, New York, I frequently met with victims of crimes that I had not prosecuted or overseen, sometimes even ones that had happened decades before I took office. But the victims came to me for specific reasons in a time of need, seeking answers. I couldn’t always give them the answers they understandably wa…
The opposite of empathy is indifference—the inability or unwillingness to recognize and care about another person's experience or suffering.
But this administration's indifference is driven by cruelty. Cruelty-backed indifference: it recognizes another's suffering and causes, exploits, then dismisses it anyway.
Whereas empathy is the capacity to recognize another's suffering and let that recognition shape their actions. Without it—especially under this president and his cabinet—a nation pays the price through cruelty, division, distrust, hardship, and the erosion of democracy.
I know this is simplistic, but next time, elect people who care about you as a human being, not just a vote.
Nigel Farage is making a comeback I read, just that he’s gaining ground with voters. I have no idea if that’s right but I read it in Substack somewhere recently.