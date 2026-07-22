The Contrarian

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
6h

I have absolutely no use for Cory Booker anymore and can't stand to listen to him at all. As for Hegseth, he's another I can't stomach as he's like the schoolyard bully who eventually backs down or gets his butt whipped. Just because you are a muscle head, doesn't mean that you are truly a man. A man has compassion and consideration for fellow human beings and this guy is a hollow human with zero courage.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
5h

Is the Dodgers owner a MAGAt or something? Do they want to be detested and shunned by the whole country? Because we can make that happen for them.

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