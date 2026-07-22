Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday seeking nearly $70 billion more to sustain the war with Iran and replenish depleted weapons stocks. He could explain what the Pentagon needed to buy — rocket motors, precision-guided bombs, hypersonic missiles, counter-drone systems. He was less successful at explaining what those weapons wo…
I have absolutely no use for Cory Booker anymore and can't stand to listen to him at all. As for Hegseth, he's another I can't stomach as he's like the schoolyard bully who eventually backs down or gets his butt whipped. Just because you are a muscle head, doesn't mean that you are truly a man. A man has compassion and consideration for fellow human beings and this guy is a hollow human with zero courage.
Is the Dodgers owner a MAGAt or something? Do they want to be detested and shunned by the whole country? Because we can make that happen for them.