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Michael L Hays's avatar
Michael L Hays
2h

Ornstein's column is must reading.

Part of restoring the rule of law is reforming the Supreme Court. And part of reforming is the Supreme Court is not merely enlarging the number of. justices, but also removing most of those currently sitting on it.

Every one of the six conservative justices have committed "high crimes and misdemeanors" justifying their impeachment. Perjury: all testified in their confirmation that they believed in stare decisis; the evidence is their votes overturning previous court decisions. Corruption: several have accepted benefits from outsiders. Perjury: several have failed to report these benefits. The evidence for these charges is part of the public record. If any of them resigns as Congress launches impeachment proceedings, those proceedings shoujld continue to ensure the public disgrace of official repudiation and their permanent disqualification from any public office in the future.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

The government has already gone down the path of destruction. Until we can teach our kids, but especially our own people what is going on here with our government is the opposite of anti-fascism. Until our own including both children and adults can learn from what is happening now is the only way we can stop the threat of fascism. It is going to take a lot of well read people in the modern Democratic Party to talk about what is happening now and to compare and contrast what happened in the past to really get the point across. Jen and Norm are both excellent examples of pro-democracy advocates to talk about this kind of stuff. Great job Lily!

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