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Pam P's avatar
Pam P
4h

Why isn't Jennifer Rubin doing Coffee with the Contrarians anymore? I miss her!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Transformation is a term we haven’t heard in a while. A transformation is something that is implied to last for a longer period of time. A well thought out strategy to implement something transformative is a novel yet powerful long term solution.

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