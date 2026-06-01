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Breaking News on Coffee with Contrarians ft. Karen Attiah

A HUGE first amendment announcement, an underwater president, $1.776 billion slush fund, & so much more
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Norman Eisen, April Ryan, and Karen Attiah
Jun 01, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Karen Attiah! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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