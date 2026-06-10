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Michelle Jordan
3h

Tommy T. lives in Santa Rosa County Florida. If you have a house on the beach a 6 million dollar mansion and one in Auburn Alabama that’s worth about 300K where would you live? I have some property in another Alabama county, but I am not a resident there nor am I registered to vote there. Someone on social media today said to take a look see at where his cars are registered. If registered in Alabama it’s probably in his wife’s name.

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