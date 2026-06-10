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Culture Row
What's in a Name? For Drag Queens, a Lot.
One day in 2018, when 26-year-old photographer Wyn Wiley filmed himself in the mountains dancing in a pair of high-heeled boots, an unexpected new drag persona was born: Pattie Gonia, “the world’s first backpacking queen.”
Are California Elections Fraudulent?
Every registered voter in California gets a ballot mailed to them. You can do one of the following to turn it in: fill it out and bring it to a drop box; drop it in the mail; or bring it to your polling place, to your county elections office, or to a vote center.
The DOJ’s Assault on Civil Rights
A stunning opinion from the Justice Department on June 9 seeks to gut federal protections against employment discrimination. If allowed to stand, it would override a 55-year-old Supreme Court precedent and nullify a 35-year-old federal statute protecting workers from race and sex bias. Although it will change the practices of the Equal Employment Opport…
Tommy T. lives in Santa Rosa County Florida. If you have a house on the beach a 6 million dollar mansion and one in Auburn Alabama that’s worth about 300K where would you live? I have some property in another Alabama county, but I am not a resident there nor am I registered to vote there. Someone on social media today said to take a look see at where his cars are registered. If registered in Alabama it’s probably in his wife’s name.