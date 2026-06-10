Where Does Sen. Tommy Tuberville Actually Live?

On Coffee with Contrarians this week, Norm Eisen and April Ryan chatted with former Alabama Senator Doug Jones.
He’s now running for Governor in the same state against Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who, despite representing Alabama in the Senate, has been facing questions over what state he actually lives in.
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