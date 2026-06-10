The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Where Does Sen. Tommy Tuberville Actually Live?
0:00
-23:22

Where Does Sen. Tommy Tuberville Actually Live?

Former Sen. Doug Jones joins Contrarian Publisher Norm Eisen and contributor April Ryan to talk about his run for governor in Alabama
The Contrarian's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Doug Jones's avatar
The Contrarian, Norman Eisen, April Ryan, and Doug Jones
Jun 10, 2026

On Coffee with Contrarians this week, Norm Eisen and April Ryan chatted with former Alabama Senator Doug Jones.

He’s now running for Governor in the same state against Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who, despite representing Alabama in the Senate, has been facing questions over what state he actually lives in.

Join the fight now and get 25% off an annual subscription

Contrarians in Court bring hundreds of cases and legal matters against Trump’s regime — by joining our community today, YOU help STOP the chaos!

Get 25% off for 1 year

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture