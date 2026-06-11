The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

So many great columns to read today. The one by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf and her co-author regarding the inclusion of women in clinical and scientific research studies as well as pharmaceutical research is timely and well written. Kudos to Jennifer.

Reply
Share
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
4h

The majic word is still EPSTEIN. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/10/magazine/trump-epstein-files-white-house-vance-doj.html?searchResultPosition=1

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture