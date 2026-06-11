Evening Roundup, June 11
Gulags in the sky, Trumpsonian in DC, Calls to Action, can't win war on metrics alone, how scientific institutions fail women, the White POTUS, and April Ryan with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
Contrarians, we have a special reading recommendation for today: The Southern Poverty Law Center’s 2026 Year in Hate and Extremism report. SPLC’s stunning and meticulous report reveals the extent of hard right consolidation of our government, the dangerous digital landscape, and more.
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So many great columns to read today. The one by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf and her co-author regarding the inclusion of women in clinical and scientific research studies as well as pharmaceutical research is timely and well written. Kudos to Jennifer.
The majic word is still EPSTEIN. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/10/magazine/trump-epstein-files-white-house-vance-doj.html?searchResultPosition=1