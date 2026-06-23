Gas prices are soaring. It costs more and more to feed a family. And university commencements across the country have just sent waves of new graduates into a job market that doesn’t have room for them. The University of Michigan measures consumer attitudes
Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This segment, April was joined by Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. We’re live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
why is there no perpetual ticker tape running at Time Square letting people know how much of our tax dollars are being squandered BY THE SECOND?????
Whose fault is it?
or who elected these DC clowns.
Some time ago I realized the folly in blaming DC politicians and politics for the state of our government and country. Why? Because we, as voters, put them in office. Now before you start the blame game just think about it, we, the American people elected them all!
I suggest that we may be manipulated like the animals in George Orwell’s book Animal Farm. We are being manipulated into fearing false enemies and believing false narratives. The best defense against this is applying critical thinking to all information we receive and to have constructive conversations about what we learn and believe.
Whether your Democrat or Republican we still have to live in the same country and have the same basic needs. In fact I would guess that overall our differences are minute, we all need to pay for groceries and gas, want good homes and education for our kids etc. We just have different ideas about how to get there.
I just wanted to make a point VERY CLEAR. The Republican voters are not the enemy!!! We all are our own worst enemies by accepting unfiltered rhetoric. I know it’s hard to take the time while working and raising a family. But it’s really really important to not accept things especially the emotionally charged stuff without due consideration.
P.S. I wonder why George Orwell chose the Pigs as the bad guys in his books.