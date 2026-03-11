The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
25m

Dissecting the President’s Women’s History Month Statement column by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf is spot on. What he says and what he means is incongruent with what he does. Especially on IVF and Women’s sports. Equity is what we want in sports with regard to equal funding, scholarships, air time and sports facilities for girls and women.

patricia
1h

no more shining city on a hill...

