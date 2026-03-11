The Cost of War, an Unsteady Job Market, and the Labor Impacts of AI

Jared Bernstein is here today with his Let’s do Lunch series! This week, he talks with Neale Mahoney, who runs the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, to answer questions from our Substack subscribers on everything you might want to know in the world of economics.

As you can imagine, Jared and Neale got a ton of questions about the economic impact of Trump’s war with Iran, the effects on the cost of oil, the disruption in trade, and lots more.