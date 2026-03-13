How an Aspiring Senator and Current Congressman are Fighting Trump’s Corruption

Back in 2011, a 19-year-old named Zach Wahls went viral after defending his “untraditional” family in the Iowa House of Representatives. Ever since, Wahls has fought for Iowa families and workers in the Iowa State Senate.

Now, Wahls is running for U.S. Senate in Iowa.

Jen talked with Zach about the most important issues of his campaign: tackling the Trump Administration’s corruption, how government can support Iowa farmers, and the importance of ending a useless war in Iran.

Last November, ProPublica exposed a $220 million DHS advertisement contract that handed money to Kristi Noem’s own friends. Last week, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) publicly questioned Noem about the funds at a Judiciary Committee hearing. The next day, Noem was fired as Homeland Security Secretary.

Rep. Neguse and Jen [26:06] looked at Noem’s involvement in the scandal and why Americans still deserve complete transparency and accountability around the $220 million contract, which might just be the tip of the iceberg of misappropriated funds in the Trump Administration.