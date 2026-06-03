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Takeaways from California's Big Primary Night and Scott Pelley's Firing from CBS
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Takeaways from California's Big Primary Night and Scott Pelley's Firing from CBS

Contrarian publisher Norm Eisen, contributor Katie Phang, and political strategist Maria Cardona discuss on Coffee with Contrarians
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The Contrarian, Norman Eisen, Katie Phang, and Maria Cardona
Jun 03, 2026

On Coffee with Contrarians, publisher Norm Eisen, contributor Katie Phang, and political strategist Maria Cardona dicussed Scott Pelley’s firing from 60 Minutes and what the returns from California’s big primary night could foreshadow in the Midterms.

Coffee with Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am eastern every week at ContrarianNews.org

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