Takeaways from California's Big Primary Night and Scott Pelley's Firing from CBS

On Coffee with Contrarians, publisher Norm Eisen, contributor Katie Phang, and political strategist Maria Cardona dicussed Scott Pelley’s firing from 60 Minutes and what the returns from California’s big primary night could foreshadow in the Midterms.
Coffee with Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am eastern every week at ContrarianNews.org
🚨 Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!