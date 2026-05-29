Ezra Levin on Activism and Organizing Beyond Marches and Protests

Contrarian editor Tim Dickinson chatted with Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible. Ezra shared the organization’s plans for action on June 14, commemorating the one year of the first No Kings Day protest, and why new tactics are paramount in the fight against authoritarianism.

Ezra and Tim also discuss the upcoming midterms and why James Talarico run against Ken Paxton is a once-in-a-generation opportunity in Texas.