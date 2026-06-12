ICE's Secret, Inhumane Web of Charter Flights

Contrarian senior editor spoke with journalist Gillian Brockell about her reporting on “ICE Air,” a web of charter airlines that transport detained migrants inside the US, and deportees out of the country, often in deplorable, inhumane conditions, that’s “designed to wear [migrants] down so that they’ll give up on their cases.”

To keep up with Brockell’s reporting, check out her website and her new podcast, Worst Airline Ever.