The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
'Bari Weiss Is Trying to Fix Something That Isn't Broken'
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'Bari Weiss Is Trying to Fix Something That Isn't Broken'

Contrarian editors Tim Dickinson, Meghan Houser, and culture columnist Meredith Blake discuss the turmoil at CBS.
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The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, Meghan Houser, and Meredith Blake
Jun 09, 2026

Something a little different today, a roundtable with Contrarian editors Tim Dickinson, Meghan Houser, and culture columnist Meredith Blake.

The trio talked about the implosion at 60 Minutes, the trouble with billionaire control of CBS, and even a bit about the Knicks — and how Trump’s visit killed the vibes.

Also, this week is The Contrarian’s first-ever Membership Drive, so now is a great time to join for 25% off.

You’ll get our bold, independent journalism, AND support hundreds of legal cases and matters that Contrarians are fighting in court to stop the Trump regime’s chaos. It’s all at ContrarianNews.org

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