'Bari Weiss Is Trying to Fix Something That Isn't Broken'

Something a little different today, a roundtable with Contrarian editors Tim Dickinson, Meghan Houser, and culture columnist Meredith Blake.

The trio talked about the implosion at 60 Minutes, the trouble with billionaire control of CBS, and even a bit about the Knicks — and how Trump’s visit killed the vibes.

Also, this week is The Contrarian’s first-ever Membership Drive, so now is a great time to join for 25% off.

You’ll get our bold, independent journalism, AND support hundreds of legal cases and matters that Contrarians are fighting in court to stop the Trump regime’s chaos. It’s all at ContrarianNews.org