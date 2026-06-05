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Jim Acosta on CBS's Turmoil and Isaiah Martin Explains How Dems Can Fight Fire with Fire
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Jim Acosta on CBS's Turmoil and Isaiah Martin Explains How Dems Can Fight Fire with Fire

April Ryan chats with the veteran journalist and Texan content creator on 'The Tea'
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, Jim Acosta, and Isaiah Martin
Jun 05, 2026

On the Tea with April Ryan, independent journalist Jim Acosta looked at Trump’s continued attacks on journalism and how Bari Weiss’ takeover of CBS News has led to irreparable damage to the once storied newsroom.

Plus, Isaiah Martin [20:33], former Democratic candidate in Texas turned content creator, came on to talk about the election landscape in his home state of Texas and why Dems need to use the GOP’s tactics against them.

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