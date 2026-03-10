The Contrarian

The Contrarian Pod
Why Donald Trump Went to War
Why Donald Trump Went to War

'Everything I was taught, everything I came to believe, has more or less been turned upside down'
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Aaron David Miller's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Aaron David Miller
Mar 10, 2026

Trump’s unconstitutional, reckless war continues.

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, prolific author, State Department veteran, and former diplomat joined Jen to try to answer some of the most pressing questions when it comes to Trump’s war:

What was Bibi Netanyahu’s motivation?

Why did previous presidents not go to war?

What’s the outcome for the United States and the future for the Middle East?

