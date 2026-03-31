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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
3hEdited

You GO, Norm. The 14th Amendment is with you. Go tell these arrogant dipwads that they can all take a flying leap….

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Francesca Reitano's avatar
Francesca Reitano
3h

Thank you for fighting for all of us, Norm, and for the freedoms we must protect!

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