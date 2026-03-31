Contrarians, we’re going to the Supreme Court tomorrow — and you’re coming with us!

Norm Eisen, our co-founder and publisher, and his team will be defending birthright citizenship before the court at 10 a.m. Keep your eyes on our socials for all-day coverage and stay tuned for a special post-hearing LIVE with Norm and Jen Rubin on contrariannews.org

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Legal Debrief

No Kings Day at the Court Taryn Wilgus Null · Mar 31 Since 1868, when the 14th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in the aftermath of the Civil War, the law has been clear that babies born on United States soil are citizens of our country. This is a fundamental American principle for our nation of immigrants: if you are born here, you are an American. You belong. You are one of us. Read full story

Culture Corner

The Newest Media Merger Could Reshape Your Local TV News Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected · Mar 31 Throughout President Donald Trump’s second term, Americans have seen Big Media owners suck up to him to get what they want — including approval for mergers. By playing this game, billionaires have been consolidating even more power over traditional media outlets. So when people hear about a new merger, they may naturally assume it’s more of the same. Read full story

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