Evening Roundup, March 31
Join us at SCOTUS tomorrow!, "echo in Trump's detention camps," 14th amendment, joyful protests are necessary, no white male coaches?, the Nick Cannon of it all, media merger, The Pod, & more
Contrarians, we’re going to the Supreme Court tomorrow — and you’re coming with us!
Norm Eisen, our co-founder and publisher, and his team will be defending birthright citizenship before the court at 10 a.m. Keep your eyes on our socials for all-day coverage and stay tuned for a special post-hearing LIVE with Norm and Jen Rubin on contrariannews.org
You GO, Norm. The 14th Amendment is with you. Go tell these arrogant dipwads that they can all take a flying leap….
Thank you for fighting for all of us, Norm, and for the freedoms we must protect!