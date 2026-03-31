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This Middle East Negotiator Breaks Down Trump's Impulsive War
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This Middle East Negotiator Breaks Down Trump's Impulsive War

What will it take to secure a ceasefire and end the devastating conflict between Iran, the U.S., and Israel?
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Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
Mar 31, 2026

Jen spoke with Dennis Ross, former Ambassador and Middle East negotiator, who has decades of experience in the region under presidents of both parties.

They discussed the current status of the war, what Iran still has left, the future of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and why the essence of good statecraft is marrying your objectives and your means:

“That means you think through your objectives and you think about not only your means, but who else has means that you can mobilize to help achieve your objective. When you don’t define a clear objective, it’s not a surprise that you haven’t thought through the means that you need.”

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