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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
15m

WH called a reporter who shared an image of the President’s eyes drooping a “moron.”

Just as with Trump Mobile, the clock is running out & Trump self promotion is #Blinking.

Resist MAGA gangster, grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!

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