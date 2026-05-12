Evening Roundup, May 12
See you in Alabama on Saturday, building a better America, institutional gaslighting, burning gas money, The Movement, and The Pod.
Action Alert: Protect Our Voting Rights
Pro-democracy coalitions and fighters across the country are taking to the Alabama streets this Saturday to protect our voting rights. Join the All Roads movement and keep an eye out for events happening near you. Can’t stop by and join the festivities in person? Don’t worry, The Contrarian’s got you — all day, on-the-ground coverage with some special appearances. Stay tuned!
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WH called a reporter who shared an image of the President’s eyes drooping a “moron.”
Just as with Trump Mobile, the clock is running out & Trump self promotion is #Blinking.
Resist MAGA gangster, grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!