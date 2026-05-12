Action Alert: Protect Our Voting Rights

Pro-democracy coalitions and fighters across the country are taking to the Alabama streets this Saturday to protect our voting rights. Join the All Roads movement and keep an eye out for events happening near you. Can’t stop by and join the festivities in person? Don’t worry, The Contrarian’s got you — all day, on-the-ground coverage with some special appearances. Stay tuned!

Spotlight Story

Institutionally Disillusioned

Young People Know When Institutions Are Playing in Our Faces Michael Franklin · 6:01 PM In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais ruling — another decision vividly exposing the growing distance between what is just and what is legal — major political outlets were running familiar stories about an opening with Black voters Read full story

Media Center