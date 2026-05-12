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How Callais Is Already Changing Elections
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How Callais Is Already Changing Elections

The fallout from SCOTUS' decision on Callais v. Louisiana is just beginning.
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Tim Dickinson's avatar
The Contrarian and Tim Dickinson
May 12, 2026

Not even two weeks have passed since the Supreme Court’s decision in Callais v. Louisiana, and we are already seeing massive fallout.

The Virginia Supreme Court threw out results of an election where 3 million people voted. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry suspended a primary election, already in progress. Tennessee and Florida have already passed new congressional maps that eliminate Black and Brown majority districts, and other states, like South Carolina and Alabama, are fighting to join them.

Ari Berman is the national voting rights correspondent for Mother Jones, and joined Contrarian editor Tim Dickinson to discuss how SCOTUS has gutted the Voting Rights Act and what to expect.

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