The Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon is Getting Worse

Lebanon is caught in the crossfires of two different wars: U.S and Israel’s war with Iran and Israel’s war with Hezbollah. Thousands of people have been killed, with over a thousand more wounded. Over a million people are internally displaced. Hundreds of Lebanese villages and communities have been reduced to rubble, destroying places of worship, generational homes, and priceless family memorabilia.

Even with a ceasefire in place, people continue to suffer.

David Wood is the Senior Analyst for Lebanon at International Crisis Group, and spoke to Jen from Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, to talk about the humanitarian crisis in the country.