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The Contrarian

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'Up Like a Rocket, Down Like a Feather'
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'Up Like a Rocket, Down Like a Feather'

Economist Jared Bernstein talks why relief from gas prices won't come for a long, long time.
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The Contrarian, Lily Conway, and Jared Bernstein
May 05, 2026

Jared Bernstein, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, is here for his Let’s do Lunch series to answer all of your questions about the economy.

This week, he’s joined by Heather Long. She’s Chief Economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union. They discussed why the stock market continues to rise despite increasing inflation and anemic job growth, and why high gas prices will ripple through the economy for a long time.

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