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The Contrarian

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The Contrarian Pod
'We Have Power, When We Use It'
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'We Have Power, When We Use It'

April Ryan and Maya Wiley discuss fighting back after Callais v. Louisiana
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Maya Wiley
May 08, 2026

On the Tea with April Ryan, April sat down with Maya Wiley. She’s President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

They talked about the Supreme Court’s awful decision in Callais v. Louisiana and the racist, discriminatory gerrymandering we’re already seeing in states like Tennessee.

The Tea with April Ryan is every Thursday at 5pm eastern at ContrarianNews.org

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