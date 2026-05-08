'We Have Power, When We Use It'

On the Tea with April Ryan, April sat down with Maya Wiley. She’s President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
They talked about the Supreme Court’s awful decision in Callais v. Louisiana and the racist, discriminatory gerrymandering we’re already seeing in states like Tennessee.
The Tea with April Ryan is every Thursday at 5pm eastern at ContrarianNews.org
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